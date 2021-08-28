Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Willcox

(WILLCOX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Willcox area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.06.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Travel Centers of America 1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.41

Circle K 500 S Haskell Ave, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.