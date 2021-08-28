Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willcox, AZ

Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Willcox

Posted by 
Willcox Today
Willcox Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PISR6_0bfkJMlK00

(WILLCOX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Willcox area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

Travel Centers of America at 1501 N Fort Grant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1190 W Rex Allen Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.06.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Travel Centers of America

1501 N Fort Grant Rd, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.84
$3.41

Circle K

500 S Haskell Ave, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1103 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.36
$3.64
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Willcox Today

Willcox Today

Willcox, AZ
29
Followers
266
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willcox, AZ
Willcox, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Centers Of America#Chevron At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy