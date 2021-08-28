Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bh91t_0bfkJLsb00

(FERRIDAY, LA) According to Ferriday gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 4774 Us-84 W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Taunton's at 801 Louisiana Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.70.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

4774 Us-84 W, Vidalia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.66
$2.96
$3.36
$2.75
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.38
$2.81

Shell

600 Ee Wallace Blvd N, Ferriday
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

