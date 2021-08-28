This is the cheapest gas in Libby right now

(LIBBY, MT) According to Libby gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 31978 Us Hwy 2. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.52 at Cenex at 3489 Us-2 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.40 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 31978 Us Hwy 2, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.68 $ 3.38

Conoco 33934 Us Hwy 2, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.68 $ 3.38

Mac's Market 1427 Mt-37, Libby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.