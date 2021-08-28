Gas savings: The cheapest station in Caribou

(CARIBOU, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Caribou area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tulsa at 539 Access Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 35 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.38

CITGO 89 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.95 $ 3.34

Shell 117 Bennett Dr, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.34

Shell 89 High St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Shell 669 Main St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 521 Main St, Caribou

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.