Caribou, ME

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Caribou

Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2y0R_0bfkJJ7900

(CARIBOU, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Caribou area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tulsa at 539 Access Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Irving

35 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.38

CITGO

89 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.95
$3.34

Shell

117 Bennett Dr, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$3.34

Shell

89 High St, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.34

Shell

669 Main St, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

521 Main St, Caribou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Caribou, ME
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

