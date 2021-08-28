Gas savings: The cheapest station in Caribou
(CARIBOU, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Caribou area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.
Irving at 35 Bennett Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tulsa at 539 Access Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.15 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.95
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.80
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
