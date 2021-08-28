La Junta gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LA JUNTA, CO) Gas prices vary across in the La Junta area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Arkansas Valley Co-op at 302 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Arkansas Valley Co-op 302 N Main St, La Junta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.