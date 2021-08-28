Healy gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon
(HEALY, AK) According to Healy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Vitus at Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Shell at 2485 Parks Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Healy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
