Healy gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(HEALY, AK) According to Healy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Vitus at Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.64 at Shell at 2485 Parks Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Healy area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Vitus Mile 248.5 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Fishers Fuel Mile 249'5 Parks Hwy, Healy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.