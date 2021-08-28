Save up to $0.41 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Parksville
(PARKSVILLE, KY) According to Parksville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 60 Bluegrass Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 270 Stewarts Ln , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.02
$3.32
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
