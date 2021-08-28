Save up to $0.41 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Parksville

(PARKSVILLE, KY) According to Parksville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 60 Bluegrass Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 270 Stewarts Ln , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 60 Bluegrass Pike, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.09

Kroger 200 Skywatch Dr, Danville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ --

Jax's 28 Cr-1396, Stanford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 245 Knob Lick Rd, Junction City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.05

BP 100 Shelby Junction Ln, Junction City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.