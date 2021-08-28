Cancel
Parksville, KY

Save up to $0.41 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Parksville

Parksville Bulletin
 7 days ago
(PARKSVILLE, KY) According to Parksville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 60 Bluegrass Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Marathon at 270 Stewarts Ln , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parksville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

60 Bluegrass Pike, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.02
$3.32
$3.09

Kroger

200 Skywatch Dr, Danville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$--

Jax's

28 Cr-1396, Stanford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

245 Knob Lick Rd, Junction City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.35
$3.05

BP

100 Shelby Junction Ln, Junction City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

