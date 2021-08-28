Cancel
Green River, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Green River

Green River Today
Green River Today
 7 days ago
(GREEN RIVER, UT) According to Green River gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shady Acres at 370 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.91 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Love's Country Store at 1775 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.94.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shady Acres

370 E Main St, Green River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.91
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1085 E Main St, Green River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.91
$4.21
$4.51
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Green River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

