Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great River, NY

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Great River

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3gYI_0bfkJDon00

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Great River, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA

95 Moffitt Blvd, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.59
$3.34
card
card$3.13
$3.47
$3.71
$3.35

Mobil

221 W Main St, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.55
$3.65
$3.29
card
card$3.09
$3.65
$3.75
$3.39

Valero

255 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.39
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.55
$--

Sinclair

645 Main St, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.47
$--
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.57
$--

Valero

2307 Union Blvd, Bay Shore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09
card
card$3.13
$3.45
$3.65
$3.19

76

3821 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Ronkonkoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Great River Dispatch

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
16
Followers
347
Post
507
Views
ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great River, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Stop And Fuel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy