Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Great River

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Great River, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

USA 95 Moffitt Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.47 $ 3.71 $ 3.35

Mobil 221 W Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Valero 255 Montauk Hwy, West Sayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.55 $ --

Sinclair 645 Main St, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.57 $ --

Valero 2307 Union Blvd, Bay Shore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

76 3821 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Ronkonkoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.