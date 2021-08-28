Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Great River
(GREAT RIVER, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Great River, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at USA at 95 Moffitt Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Stop and Fuel at 1171 Sunrise Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Great River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.59
$3.34
|card
card$3.13
$3.47
$3.71
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.55
$3.65
$3.29
|card
card$3.09
$3.65
$3.75
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.39
$3.45
$--
|card
card$3.17
$3.49
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$3.47
$--
|card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.35
$3.55
$3.09
|card
card$3.13
$3.45
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.53
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
