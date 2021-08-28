Cancel
Rhinelander, WI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rhinelander

Rhinelander Digest
 7 days ago
(RHINELANDER, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Rhinelander area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Shell at 232 S Courtney St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 608 W Kemp St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

232 S Courtney St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

255 E Courtney St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.67
$3.16

Kwik Trip

1539 N Stevens St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$3.82
$3.16

BP

2141 Lincoln St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$3.16
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.16

Kwik Trip

235 S Eisenhower Pkwy, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$3.82
$3.16

Shell

1999 River St, Rhinelander
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

