Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rhinelander

(RHINELANDER, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Rhinelander area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

Shell at 232 S Courtney St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 608 W Kemp St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 232 S Courtney St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 255 E Courtney St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.16

Kwik Trip 1539 N Stevens St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.16

BP 2141 Lincoln St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Kwik Trip 235 S Eisenhower Pkwy, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ 3.82 $ 3.16

Shell 1999 River St, Rhinelander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.