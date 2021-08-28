This is the cheapest gas in Geneva right now

(GENEVA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Geneva, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 14 Exchange St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Castle Rd. Mini Mart at 803 Cr-4, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 14 Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ --

Pick Quick 16 E North St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Byrne Dairy 201 Castle St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Kwik Fill 390 Hamilton St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Speedway 185 N Exchange St, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Speedway 825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.