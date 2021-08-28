Cancel
Geneva, NY

This is the cheapest gas in Geneva right now

Posted by 
Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2Trm_0bfkJ9N800

(GENEVA, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Geneva, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 14 Exchange St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Castle Rd. Mini Mart at 803 Cr-4, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

14 Exchange St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.84
$--

Pick Quick

16 E North St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.34
$3.69
$--

Byrne Dairy

201 Castle St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Kwik Fill

390 Hamilton St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Speedway

185 N Exchange St, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29

Speedway

825 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

Geneva, NY
