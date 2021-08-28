Cancel
Las Vegas, NM

This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

Las Vegas Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifKQp_0bfkJ8UP00

(LAS VEGAS, NM) According to Las Vegas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Alon at 423 Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Crossroads

700 Grand Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$3.27
$--
$--

Gabriel's Service Station

905 Grand Ave, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Murphy Express

2607 7Th St, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

