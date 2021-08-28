This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now
(LAS VEGAS, NM) According to Las Vegas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Alon at 423 Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.24
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$3.27
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0