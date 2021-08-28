This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

(LAS VEGAS, NM) According to Las Vegas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Crossroads at 700 Grand Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Alon at 423 Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Las Vegas area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Crossroads 700 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ -- $ --

Gabriel's Service Station 905 Grand Ave, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy Express 2607 7Th St, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.