Here’s the cheapest gas in Big Rapids Saturday

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Big Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Admiral at 613 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amoco at 620 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Admiral 613 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Sunoco 525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Wesco 21380 Perry St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.24

Meijer 15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.24

Marathon 710 S State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Admiral 805 N State St, Big Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.