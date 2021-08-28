Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Here’s the cheapest gas in Big Rapids Saturday

Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago
(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Big Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Admiral at 613 S State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amoco at 620 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Admiral

613 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Sunoco

525 S 3Rd Ave, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.24

Wesco

21380 Perry St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.35
$--
$3.24

Meijer

15400 Waldron Way, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.24

Marathon

710 S State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.25

Admiral

805 N State St, Big Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

