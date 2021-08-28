Where's the cheapest gas in Ionia?

(IONIA, MI) According to Ionia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

Marathon at 2525 S State Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 6006 N State Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 2525 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Meijer 2750 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Mobil 2948 S State Rd, Ionia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.