Ville Platte gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.53 per gallon
(VILLE PLATTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ville Platte area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1241 Tate Cove Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
