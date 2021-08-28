Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Ville Platte gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.53 per gallon

Ville Platte News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N50OZ_0bfkJ4xV00

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ville Platte area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1241 Tate Cove Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

893 E Lasalle St, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.72

Tobacco Plus

1021 E Main St, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2411 W Main St, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

200 E Main St, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

214 Tate Cove Rd, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1914 E Main St, Ville Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

