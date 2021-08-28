Where's the cheapest gas in Camden?

(CAMDEN, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Camden, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 940 California Ave Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 2708 Adams, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 940 California Ave Sw, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.01 $ 3.56 $ 3.27

Murphy Convenience Center 207 Ar-274, East Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.