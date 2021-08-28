Newberry gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NEWBERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newberry area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2802 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Country Corner at 600 Pope St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2802 Main St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ -- $ --

Brother's Fast Stop 2606 Main St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ -- $ --

Valero 1315 Kendall Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.32 $ 3.85 $ --

The Country Peddler 367 Wilson Rd, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99

Fast Stop 14327 C R Koon Hwy, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 922 Nance St, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.30 $ 3.83 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.