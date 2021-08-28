Newberry gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEWBERRY, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newberry area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 2802 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Country Corner at 600 Pope St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.11
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.32
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.19
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.30
$3.83
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0