Where's the cheapest gas in Perry?

(PERRY, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Perry, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1980 S Jefferson St. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Chevron at 1111 N Byron Butler Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1980 S Jefferson St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.08

Marathon 2410 S Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Chevron 1111 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Chevron 3525 Us-221 N, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.