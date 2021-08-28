Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mt Sterling

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 7 days ago
(MT STERLING, KY) According to Mt Sterling gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 263 Indian Mound Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 101 Wingtip Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon

263 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.60
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

892 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$--

Murphy Express

520 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$3.19

Speedway

611 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.25
$3.19

Marathon

710 Northview Dr, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.24
$3.54
$2.95

BP

711 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling Times

Mt Sterling, KY
ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

