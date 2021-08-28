Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mt Sterling

(MT STERLING, KY) According to Mt Sterling gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 263 Indian Mound Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 101 Wingtip Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 263 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 892 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ --

Murphy Express 520 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

Speedway 611 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

Marathon 710 Northview Dr, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.95

BP 711 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.