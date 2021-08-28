Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home
(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) According to Mountain Home gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$3.97
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$--
$--
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.06
$4.16
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.87
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
