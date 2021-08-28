Cancel
Mountain Home, ID

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwFsx_0bfkIx5U00

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) According to Mountain Home gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$3.97
$4.17
$--

Phillips 66

495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$--
$--
$3.87

Shell

650 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.91

Shell

585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.87

Sinclair

990 Sunset, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.06
$4.16
$3.89

Chevron

1855 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
58
Followers
370
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

