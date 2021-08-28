Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) According to Mountain Home gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 140 N. 10Th E.. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mountain Home area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 140 N. 10Th E., Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ --

Phillips 66 495 N 2Nd E St , Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.87

Shell 650 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.91

Shell 585 W 6Th S, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 4.19 $ 3.87

Sinclair 990 Sunset, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.06 $ 4.16 $ 3.89

Chevron 1855 Airbase Rd, Mountain Home

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.