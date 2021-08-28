Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Here’s the cheapest gas in Rutland Saturday

Posted by 
Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11a9ET_0bfkIwCl00

(RUTLAND, VT) According to Rutland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

West St Corner at 377 West St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 99 Woodstock Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

West St Corner

377 West St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

100 State St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.07
$3.17
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.12
$3.22
$--

CITGO

145 N Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$--

Shell

215 N Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.49
$3.13

Mobil

217 N Main St, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.79
$3.13

Irving

86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.33
$3.68
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
80
Followers
413
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutland, VT
Traffic
Local
Vermont Traffic
City
Rutland, VT
City
Woodstock, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Vt#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy