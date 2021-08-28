Here’s the cheapest gas in Rutland Saturday

(RUTLAND, VT) According to Rutland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

West St Corner at 377 West St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 99 Woodstock Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

West St Corner 377 West St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 100 State St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.12 $ 3.22 $ --

CITGO 145 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

Shell 215 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.13

Mobil 217 N Main St, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Irving 86 Woodstock Ave, Rutland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.