Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexander City, AL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Alexander City Saturday

Posted by 
Alexander City Dispatch
Alexander City Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cEuF_0bfkIvK200

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Alexander City, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

2507 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.26
$--

Delta Express

1590 Al-22 W, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

4761 Us-280 E , Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.03
$3.33
$2.99

Mobil

3066 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Eagle

1720 Al-22, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Victory Fuels

1981 Us-280, Alexander City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
172
Followers
405
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Alexander City, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy