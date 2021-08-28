Here’s the cheapest gas in Alexander City Saturday

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Alexander City, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2507 Us-280. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 3620 Us-280, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2507 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ --

Delta Express 1590 Al-22 W, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 4761 Us-280 E , Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Mobil 3066 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Eagle 1720 Al-22, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Victory Fuels 1981 Us-280, Alexander City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.