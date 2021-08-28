Here’s the cheapest gas in Pampa Saturday
(PAMPA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pampa area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 140 S Starkweather St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.59 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
