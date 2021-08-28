Cancel
Pampa, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pampa Saturday

Posted by 
Pampa Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234Mi2_0bfkIuRJ00

(PAMPA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pampa area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 140 S Starkweather St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

140 S Starkweather St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--

Valero

309 Hobart St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--

Allsup's

901–999 S Faulkner St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.95

Valero

2500 Alcock St, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--

Valero

11818 Us-60, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$3.09
$2.95

Murphy USA

201 W 28Th Ave, Pampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
88
Followers
374
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
