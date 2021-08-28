Here’s the cheapest gas in Pampa Saturday

(PAMPA, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pampa area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 140 S Starkweather St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1020 Frederick St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.59 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 140 S Starkweather St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 309 Hobart St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Allsup's 901–999 S Faulkner St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Valero 2500 Alcock St, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 11818 Us-60, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 201 W 28Th Ave, Pampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.