Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Payne, AL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Payne Saturday

Posted by 
Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xego6_0bfkItYa00

(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mapco at 2001 Desoto Pkwy E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1915 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

1707 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.38
$3.09

Mapco

1401 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

1402 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
144
Followers
377
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Fort Payne, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Usa#Mapco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy