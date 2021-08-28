Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Payne Saturday
(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mapco at 2001 Desoto Pkwy E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.08
$3.38
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
