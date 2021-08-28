Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Payne Saturday

(FORT PAYNE, AL) According to Fort Payne gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mapco at 2001 Desoto Pkwy E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1915 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1707 Glenn Blvd Sw, Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Mapco 1401 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 1402 Glenn Blvd Sw , Fort Payne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.