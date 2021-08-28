Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yazoo City

(YAZOO CITY, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yazoo City area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 534 N Washington St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Hines Grocery at 45 Schaffer Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yazoo City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Texaco 534 N Washington St, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.79 $ --

Circle K 1501 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Scott Petroleum 555 Haley Barbour Pkwy, Yazoo City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.