Yazoo City, MS

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Yazoo City

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 7 days ago
(YAZOO CITY, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yazoo City area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 534 N Washington St. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Hines Grocery at 45 Schaffer Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Yazoo City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Texaco

534 N Washington St, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

204 W Broadway St, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.79
$--

Circle K

1501 Jerry Clower Blvd, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.81

Scott Petroleum

555 Haley Barbour Pkwy, Yazoo City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

