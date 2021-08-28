Douglas gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Circle K at 830 Pan American Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 461 N Pan American Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 830 Pan American Ave, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Conoco 1050 E 10Th St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.