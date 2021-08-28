Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside gas at $3.53 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 7 days ago
(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sunnyside, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1720 Eastway Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

1720 Eastway Dr, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.69

Maverik

1601 E Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.59

76

905 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

