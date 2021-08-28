Sunnyside gas at $3.53 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sunnyside, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1720 Eastway Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1720 Eastway Dr, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Maverik 1601 E Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.59

76 905 E Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.