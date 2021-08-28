Sunnyside gas at $3.53 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sunnyside, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1720 Eastway Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sunnyside area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$3.78
$3.98
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0