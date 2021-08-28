Cancel
Belle Glade, FL

Belle Glade gas at $3.1 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 7 days ago
(BELLE GLADE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Belle Glade area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 210 Us Hwy 27 N. Regular there was listed at $3.1 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Marathon at 105 Us-27 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.12.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot

210 Us Hwy 27 N, South Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.10
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.10
$3.51
$3.85
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

