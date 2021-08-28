Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pendleton
(PENDLETON, OR) According to Pendleton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$3.82
$4.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$3.85
$4.15
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$--
$--
$3.57
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
