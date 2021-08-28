Cancel
Pendleton, OR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pendleton

Posted by 
Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBQbI_0bfkIoOB00

(PENDLETON, OR) According to Pendleton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Arrowhead Travel Plaza

72485 Or-331, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.55

Rocket Market

1700 Sw Emigrant Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$3.82
$4.02
$--

Safeway

201 Sw 20Th St, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$3.85
$4.15
$3.55

Sinclair

313 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$--
$--
$3.57
card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.67

Chevron

309 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59

Astro

1302 Southgate, Pendleton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton Dispatch

Pendleton, OR
With Pendleton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

