Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pendleton

(PENDLETON, OR) According to Pendleton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Arrowhead Travel Plaza at 72485 Or-331. Regular there was listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 220 Sw 12 St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pendleton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Arrowhead Travel Plaza 72485 Or-331, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 3.55

Rocket Market 1700 Sw Emigrant Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ --

Safeway 201 Sw 20Th St, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 3.55

Sinclair 313 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57 card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

Chevron 309 Se Nye Ave, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Astro 1302 Southgate, Pendleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.