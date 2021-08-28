Save up to $0.27 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Altus

(ALTUS, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Altus area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2504 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 619 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2504 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2516 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 2.88

AAFES Bldg 18, Altus AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ --

Valero 1800 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.89

Valero 421 N Main St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.44 $ --

Valero 700 E Broadway St, Altus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.