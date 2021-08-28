Where's the cheapest gas in Payson?

(PAYSON, AZ) According to Payson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 2010 N Beeline Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Chevron at 706 E Az-260, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 2010 N Beeline Hwy, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.20 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Speedway 910 S Beeline Hwy, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Circle K 1009 S Az-87, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.07

Safeway 401 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.38 $ 3.50 $ 3.08

Speedway 701 E Az-260, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.09

Circle K 606 N Az-87, Payson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.