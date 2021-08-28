Uvalde gas at $2.49 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Uvalde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 3100 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Partners Food Mart at 256 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$2.89
$3.21
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.96
$3.28
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.04
$3.44
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
