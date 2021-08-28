Uvalde gas at $2.49 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Uvalde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 3100 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Partners Food Mart at 256 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3100 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 2.79

H-E-B 201 E Main St , Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.96 $ 3.28 $ 2.79

Stripes 2815 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.99

Valero 2250 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.83

Minits 800 E Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.84

Stripes 312 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.