Hannibal gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon
(HANNIBAL, MO) According to Hannibal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Big River Oil Co at 1920 Orchard Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2859 James Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.34
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.74
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0