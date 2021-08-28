Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20b5VT_0bfkIkrH00

(HANNIBAL, MO) According to Hannibal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Big River Oil Co at 1920 Orchard Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2859 James Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Big River Oil Co

1920 Orchard Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

BP

624 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$--

Shell

804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.34
$2.95

Ayerco

1208 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.74
$2.94
$--

Murphy USA

3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.99
$3.24
$2.95

Ayerco

304 Us-61 S , Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
109
Followers
362
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Mo#Big River Oil Co#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy