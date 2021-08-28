Hannibal gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(HANNIBAL, MO) According to Hannibal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Big River Oil Co at 1920 Orchard Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2859 James Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Big River Oil Co 1920 Orchard Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 624 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 2.95

Ayerco 1208 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ --

Murphy USA 3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.95

Ayerco 304 Us-61 S , Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.