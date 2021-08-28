Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) According to Morgan City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 518 Us-90 W , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 959 Us-90 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2051 Us-90 E , Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 2009 Allison St, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K Us-90, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1829 Us-90 E, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1100 Us-90 W, Patterson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.