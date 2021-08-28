Cancel
Morgan City, LA

Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvNZI_0bfkIjyY00

(MORGAN CITY, LA) According to Morgan City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 518 Us-90 W , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

959 Us-90 E, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2051 Us-90 E , Berwick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Gulf

2009 Allison St, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

Us-90, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1829 Us-90 E, Morgan City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1100 Us-90 W, Patterson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.60
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Morgan City Dispatch

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

