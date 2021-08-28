Belen gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon
(BELEN, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belen area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.
Circle K at 601 E Reinken Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 700 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.44
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.46
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
