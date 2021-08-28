Belen gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

(BELEN, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belen area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

Circle K at 601 E Reinken Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 700 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 601 E Reinken Ave, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1903 Camino Del Llano, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.46

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.