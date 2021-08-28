Mineral Wells gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) According to Mineral Wells gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Tommy's Handy Mart at 4766 Fm-1195. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 1101 Se First St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Tommy's Handy Mart 4766 Fm-1195, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 1708 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.83

Gulf 604 Se 1St St , Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

J.A.M. Food Store 1300 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

E-Z Mart 816 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.06 $ 3.35 $ --

E-Z Mart 701 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.06 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.