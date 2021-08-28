Cancel
Bainbridge, GA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bainbridge Saturday

Posted by 
Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 7 days ago
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Bainbridge, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Nic's Quick Stop at 2943 Vada Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Rams Express at 241 S West St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Nic's Quick Stop

2943 Vada Rd, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.49
$2.97

Murphy USA

502 E Alice St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.99

RaceWay

1418 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.99

BP

2011 E Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.21
$2.99

Circle K

1800 Dothan Rd, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.42
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge Digest

Bainbridge, GA
