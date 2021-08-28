Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walterboro

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHWfx_0bfkIfRe00

(WALTERBORO, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Walterboro, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bobops at 401 S. Jefferies Blvd. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Bobops

401 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

Bobops

265 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

StopNGo Express

1825 Wichman St, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.40
$--

Stop-N-Go

300 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Fork's Pit Stop

1541 Cottageville Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.14
$3.54
$3.05

Shell

201 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.04
$3.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

