Gas savings: The cheapest station in Walterboro

(WALTERBORO, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Walterboro, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bobops at 401 S. Jefferies Blvd. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1404 Sniders Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Bobops 401 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Bobops 265 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

StopNGo Express 1825 Wichman St, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ --

Stop-N-Go 300 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Fork's Pit Stop 1541 Cottageville Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Shell 201 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.