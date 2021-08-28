Here’s the cheapest gas in River Falls Saturday

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Gas prices vary across in the River Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 302 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 302 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 302 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.43 $ 3.59 $ 3.04

BP 700 N Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Bowen's Garage 405 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Swede's 428 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1238 N Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.04

BP 1553 Paulson Rd, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.