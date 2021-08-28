Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfBDv_0bfkIbuk00

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 513 S 21St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1202 Charleston Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moto Mart

513 S 21St St , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.33
$3.53
$3.15

Circle K

1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.22
$3.36
$3.76
$--
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$--

Murphy USA

105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.69
$3.12

Conoco

1420 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
