Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?
(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 513 S 21St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1202 Charleston Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.33
$3.53
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.22
$3.36
$3.76
$--
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.69
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
