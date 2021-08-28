Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 513 S 21St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.13 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1202 Charleston Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moto Mart 513 S 21St St , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.15

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ -- card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ --

Murphy USA 105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.12

Conoco 1420 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.