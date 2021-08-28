Cancel
Defuniak Springs, FL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Defuniak Springs Saturday

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
 7 days ago
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Defuniak Springs, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

CEFCO at 771 Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO

771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99

Tom Thumb

180 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--

Tom Thumb

1966 W Nelson Ave, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.48
$3.68
$3.05

Petro

1805 Us-90 E, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Tom Thumb

1463 Fl-83 N, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Florida Traffic
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
