Here’s the cheapest gas in Defuniak Springs Saturday

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Defuniak Springs, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

CEFCO at 771 Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CEFCO 771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Tom Thumb 180 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1966 W Nelson Ave, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.48 $ 3.68 $ 3.05

Petro 1805 Us-90 E, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tom Thumb 1463 Fl-83 N, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.