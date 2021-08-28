This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

(CLEVELAND, GA) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 5028 Helen Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.03

Exxon 258 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.04

Marathon 301 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.03

Ingles 55 Helen Hwy, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

BP 109 S Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.