Cleveland, GA

This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

Cleveland Bulletin
 7 days ago
(CLEVELAND, GA) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 5028 Helen Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.28
$3.03

Exxon

258 N Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.04
card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$3.04

Marathon

301 N Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.55
$3.03

Ingles

55 Helen Hwy, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.03
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.04
card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$3.09

BP

109 S Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cleveland, GA
With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

