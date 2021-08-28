This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now
(CLEVELAND, GA) According to Cleveland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 5028 Helen Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cleveland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.28
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.04
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.20
$3.55
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.03
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.04
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.40
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0