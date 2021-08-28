Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston
(SIKESTON, MO) According to Sikeston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Break Time at 2823 E Malone Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.94
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.29
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
