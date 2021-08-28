Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) According to Sikeston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Break Time at 2823 E Malone Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

R & P Oil 111 Broadway St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Huck's 823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

Break Time 420 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.10 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Rhodes 101 535 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

BJ's Quick Shop 905 S Main St , Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Rhodes 101 1061 S Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.