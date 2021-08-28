Cancel
Sikeston, MO

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NSsT_0bfkIYDR00

(SIKESTON, MO) According to Sikeston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, R & P Oil at 111 Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Break Time at 2823 E Malone Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

R & P Oil

111 Broadway St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Huck's

823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.99

Break Time

420 N Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.29
$3.05

Rhodes 101

535 N Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

BJ's Quick Shop

905 S Main St , Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Rhodes 101

1061 S Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Sikeston Updates

