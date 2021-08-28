Bay City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Markham Truck Stop at 4438 Sh-35 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bay City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 4608 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 2.89

H-E-B 2700 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ 3.12 $ --

Diamond Food Mart 1812 Ave F, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3107 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ --

Sunoco 5620 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.65

Valero 1417 7Th St, Bay City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.