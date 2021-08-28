Bay City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon
(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Markham Truck Stop at 4438 Sh-35 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bay City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$3.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.60
$2.90
$3.20
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0