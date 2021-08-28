Cancel
Bay City, TX

Bay City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 7 days ago
(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 4608 7Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.93 at Markham Truck Stop at 4438 Sh-35 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bay City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

4608 7Th St, Bay City
card
card$2.55
$2.80
$3.09
$2.89

H-E-B

2700 7Th St, Bay City
card
card$2.58
$--
$3.12
$--

Diamond Food Mart

1812 Ave F, Bay City
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3107 7Th St, Bay City
card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.13
$--

Sunoco

5620 7Th St, Bay City
card
card$2.60
$2.90
$3.20
$2.65

Valero

1417 7Th St, Bay City
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bay City, TX
With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

