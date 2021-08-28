Nogales gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NOGALES, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nogales area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 232 W Crawford Street, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.09
$3.19
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.44
$3.64
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.64
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
