Nogales gas at $2.91 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NOGALES, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nogales area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 232 W Crawford Street, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.03 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 1891 N Grand Ave , Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Express Fuel Depot 282 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 236 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Chevron 811 N Grand Ave, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 360 E Patagonia Hwy, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Fiesta Market II 1360 N Mariposa Rd, Nogales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.