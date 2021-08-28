Easton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(EASTON, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Easton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

CITGO at 326 E Dover St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 326 E Dover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 326 E Dover St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.