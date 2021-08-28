Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Radford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 3631 Radford Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.