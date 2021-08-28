Hillsboro gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HILLSBORO, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 122 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Marathon at 122 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 122 E Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Dairy Farmers 233 N High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 247 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Holtfield Station 620 S High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Sunoco 489 E Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 959 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.