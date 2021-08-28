Susanville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.35 per gallon

(SUSANVILLE, CA) According to Susanville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.4.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart 910 Skyline Rd, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ -- $ --

Speedway Express 1905 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.35

Jackson's Svc Center 2000 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1850 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.