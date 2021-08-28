Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Susanville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.35 per gallon

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OU7ek_0bfkIR2M00

(SUSANVILLE, CA) According to Susanville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.4.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart

910 Skyline Rd, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$--
$--

Speedway Express

1905 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$4.35

Jackson's Svc Center

2000 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1850 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.29
$4.39
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
71
Followers
331
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Cheapest#Mini Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy