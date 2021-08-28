Deming gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DEMING, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Deming, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

Mimbres Food Mart at 420 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hat Creek Travel Center at 120 N Ruby St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deming area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mimbres Food Mart 420 E Cedar St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Hat Creek Travel Center 120 N Ruby St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Circle K 1018 W Pine St, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.