Deming gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(DEMING, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Deming, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.
Mimbres Food Mart at 420 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hat Creek Travel Center at 120 N Ruby St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deming area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$3.75
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
